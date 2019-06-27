× Tim’s Travels: Camp Fury STL inspires girls interested in first-responder careers

ST. LOUIS – Do you have what it takes to be a first responder?

A special Girl Scouts camp underway this week is seeking to change the statistics for women in first-responder careers.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri`s 3rd Annual Camp Fury STL begins Sunday, June 23 until Friday, June 28. The idea is to introduce the girls to fields where their gender is underrepresented.

That means waking up early to do physical training, learning how to carry a 24-foot ladder, rappelling several stories from a building, getting training on CPR and doing a host of other activities.

For more information visit: www.girlscoutsem.org