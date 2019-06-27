‘Too good to be true’ travel deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Summer is the season for taking trips. With all of the excitement of planning and taking a vacation, it's important to make sure that consumers are aware of potential scams when deals seem too good to be true.

The Better Business Bureau received more than 5,000 complaints in 2018 concerning travel agencies and services.

Don O'Brien, with the Better Business Bureau, is here to talk about what you can look out for when planning your next trip.

Some tips when looking for travel deals:

Book through a reliable travel agent or travel site

Get details about your trip in writing

Pay with a credit card when making purchases

Consider buying travel insurance

Be cautious about deals and be wary about claims that you "won" a trip

You can verify the reputation of a travel site by going to: bbb.org