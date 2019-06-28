3 arrested after fatal shooting in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Boone County authorities arrested three suspects in the fatal shooting of Columbia man.

Prosecutors filed second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges Thursday against 30-year-old Derrick Victor Petty, of Sturgeon; 28-year-old Cortez Lorenzo Brimmage and 32-year-old Dontrez Teraell Jones, both of Columbia.

Petty is also charged with armed criminal action.

The men are suspects in the shooting death of 40-year-old David Lee Morgan Wednesday night in central Columbia.

All three suspects are being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.

