ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Our mascot of the week is Omar! He is a sweet, 7-year-old dog whose owner passed away. Omar loves other dogs and enjoys being scratched behind his ears.

He loves chewing on his favorite stuffed toys and playing fetch with a worn-in tennis ball.

Omar is a calm, affectionate dog looking for a good home.

To visit Omar, head to the APA of Missouri at 1705 S Hanley Rd. or call (314) 645-4610.