If you love ranch, Hidden Valley suggest ranch-flavored Pop-Tarts

Posted 8:04 am, June 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:08AM, June 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS - True ranch lovers will add the condiment to just about anything, and now they've figured out a way to mix it with the most important meal of the day.

Unfortunately for some, it doesn't look like this food combination will come together.

A twitter user posted this photo suggesting Hidden Valley ranch-flavored pop-tarts.

Hidden Valley quickly responded, "Ready to give the people what they want".

But Kellogg's probably had the right-minded response simply tweeting back, "lol, no."

Sorry, ranch lovers. Doesn't look like your dream is coming true any time soon.  However, fans came up with other pop-tart combos such as Caesar Salad and Orange Juice.

