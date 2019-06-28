× Man acquitted of double killings in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 43-year-old St. Louis man has been acquitted in the shooting deaths of two men.

Marvell Minnis was acquitted Friday in the August 2017 deaths of 44-year-old Matthew Barry and 45-year-old Otis Bennett outside the New Way Market in St. Louis.

Barry was found sitting inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and Bennet was on the ground next to the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the jury deliberated for more than 12 hours before rejecting testimony identifying Minnis as the killer.

Murder charges against another man were dropped and Minnis was charged after a “secret witness” identified him as the shooter.

Prosecutors did not discuss a motive for the murders in court.