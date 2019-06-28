Man acquitted of double killings in St. Louis

Posted 1:29 pm, June 28, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – A 43-year-old St. Louis man has been acquitted in the shooting deaths of two men.

Marvell Minnis was acquitted Friday in the August 2017 deaths of 44-year-old Matthew Barry and 45-year-old Otis Bennett outside the New Way Market in St. Louis.

Barry was found sitting inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds and Bennet was on the ground next to the vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the jury deliberated for more than 12 hours before rejecting testimony identifying Minnis as the killer.

Murder charges against another man were dropped and Minnis was charged after a “secret witness” identified him as the shooter.

Prosecutors did not discuss a motive for the murders in court.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.