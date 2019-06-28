Missouri now accepting medical marijuana patient applications
ST. LOUIS — In November, Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing for medical marijuana, joining 32 other states. Amendment 2 would legalize growing, manufacturing, selling and consuming marijuana and marijuana products for medicinal use at the state level.
On Friday, Juen 28 Missouri will begin accepting applications for medical marijuana patients a week ahead of schedule.
According to the Department of Health and Senior Services to qualify, you need a doctor’s certification. If you are approved, you will get a card and be able to purchase marijuana from a dispensary after January.
One of our area’s first medical marijuana clinics is opening next month in Clayton, across from the Galleria. At present, they are already booked solid with patients for June. Canna Therapy MD will open on June 18.
These are the conditions approved by the state for medical marijuana use:
- Cancer
- Epilepsy
- Glaucoma
- Intractable migraines unresponsive to other treatment
- A chronic medical condition that causes severe, persistent pain or persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those associated with multiple sclerosis, seizures, Parkinson’s disease, and Tourette’s syndrome
- Debilitating psychiatric disorders, including, but not limited to, post-traumatic stress order, if diagnosed by a state licensed psychiatrist
- Human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome
- A chronic medical condition that is normally treated with a prescription medication that could lead to physical or psychological dependence, when a physician determines that medical use of marijuana could be effective in treating that condition and would serve as a safer alternative to the prescription medication
- A terminal illness
- In the professional judgment of a physician, any other chronic, debilitating or other medical condition, including, but not limited to, hepatitis C, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, Huntington’s disease, autism, neuropathies, sickle cell anemia, agitation of Alzheimer’s disease, cachexia, and wasting syndrome.