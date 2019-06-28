× Missouri now accepting medical marijuana patient applications

ST. LOUIS — In November, Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment allowing for medical marijuana, joining 32 other states. Amendment 2 would legalize growing, manufacturing, selling and consuming marijuana and marijuana products for medicinal use at the state level.

On Friday, Juen 28 Missouri will begin accepting applications for medical marijuana patients a week ahead of schedule.

According to the Department of Health and Senior Services to qualify, you need a doctor’s certification. If you are approved, you will get a card and be able to purchase marijuana from a dispensary after January.

One of our area’s first medical marijuana clinics is opening next month in Clayton, across from the Galleria. At present, they are already booked solid with patients for June. Canna Therapy MD will open on June 18.

These are the conditions approved by the state for medical marijuana use: