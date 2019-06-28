Missouri plans to bring back elk hunting after herd grows

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation says that the state will begin offering a limited elk hunting season once the herd of about 175 animals reaches a minimum of 200. They estimate that will happen at around 2020. They expect to have an archery season for elk in October next year. A short firearms season for elk will follow in December. The number of permits for the possible hunt is still under review.

Elk were reintroduced in Missouri in 2011. They are a native species in Missouri but were hunted to extinction in the state through unregulated market hunting during the late 1800s.

The Missouri Department of Conservation would like to eventually reach an elk animal herd of 500 animals. Learn more here.