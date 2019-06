× Money Saver – Nordstrom Rack: Up to 90% Off Plus-Size Clothes

ST. LOUS -Show off your curves and save on plus size apparel.

For a limited time, get up to 90-percent off on women’s plus size clothing at Nordstrom Rack.

Check out everything from activewear and jeans to dresses and jackets.

It will ship for free with your $100 dollar purchase.