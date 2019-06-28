× Person with gun prompts police response at Columbia hospital

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Four people were taken into custody Friday evening after Columbia police responded to a report of a person with a gun at Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The incident began around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Keene Street.

Messages from the MU Alert Twitter account indicated that no shots were fired but four people were in police custody.

Columbia police gave the all clear at the hospital shortly after 10 p.m.