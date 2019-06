Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - In the heat of the summer, many pets can suffer if they are not taken care of.

Anne McLaughlin, from the Humane Society of Missouri, joins us in the studio today to talk about tips for keeping your pets safe and happy this summer.

To report an animal in heat-related jeopardy, call the police and the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at: 314-647-4400