Remains of sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returned home to Trenton, Illinois

TRENTON, Ill. – After nearly eight decades, the remains of World War II veteran William Klasing were greeted with honor as they were returned to Klasing's hometown of Trenton, Illinois.

“Oh, we’ve got all of the EMS out here, the fire department, and the police department. This is a small town with 2,500 people, so it’s a big thing for us,” said Trenton Councilman Andrew Sims.

Klasing, a Navy Electrician's Mate 3rd Class, was onboard the USS Oklahoma when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Klasing died that day with 428 crewmen. He was 19.

Now he’ll finally be laid to rest after DNA testing by the government revealed his identity.

An honorary procession went from New Baden though Trenton and Aviston before ending in Breese.