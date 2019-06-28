Rep. Lacy Clay to unveil new gun law restriction plan for St. Louis

Posted 6:27 am, June 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Missouri U-S Congressman Lacy Clay is scheduled to introduce a bill Friday that would allow high crime cities to have stricter gun laws. State gun laws are often the same for low crime rural areas as they are for higher crime urban areas.

The congressman will unveil his bill, along with Mayor Lyda Krewson and James Clark from Better Family Life at  11:00 a.m. at  St. Louis Children's Hospital.

This is an attempt for cities such as St. Louis to tighten gun laws without the approval of state lawmakers.

