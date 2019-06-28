× Scattered thunderstorms may impact St. Louis Friday evening and Saturday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There is a thunderstorm watch for Pike and Montgomery Counties in Missouri until 6:00 p.m. Strong scattered thunderstorms in northwest sections of the St. Louis region should slide southeast through the afternoon. A couple of the storms may reach metropolitan St. Louis early in the evening.

Another round of storms may impact part of the region again late Friday night into early Saturday morning, especially across central and northern Missouri into west-central Illinois. Uncertainty with this second round is still high.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with spot thunderstorms possible along a moisture boundary. High temperatures are expected to reach the low 90’s with heat indices near 100 degrees.

Sunday and Monday’s forecast will be mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs 93° to 95° with an isolated heat-driven thunderstorm possible. Lows from 74° to 76°.

Another Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued. Gusty winds to 60 mph and hail up to quarter size (1" in diameter) possible with this storm. Also, very heavy rain and a lot of cloud to ground lightning. @FOX2now #stlwx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/NXT6MYTQLM — Jaime Travers (@JaimeTraversWx) June 28, 2019