× Second person in custody tied to Officer Langsdorf killing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A second individual has been taken into custody in connection with the killing of an officer with the North County Police Cooperative.

Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed Sunday by a man after a struggle inside a Wellston food mart. He was 40. The suspect, 26-year-old Bonette Kymbrelle Meeks, was charged with murder, felony resisting arrest, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Police believe this other person of interest was in the car with Meeks prior to the shooting. This individual has not been charged as of yet.

Officer Langsdorf confronted Meeks about trying to pass a bad check Sunday afternoon at Clay’s Food Market located in 6200 block of Page Avenue. The two men engaged in a physical struggle in the store. The fight was captured on the store’s surveillance video system and was reviewed by police.

The video shows Meeks pull a firearm from his waist while struggling with Langsdorf on the floor. He was able to hit the officer several times and then stood up before shooting Langsdorf again.

Langsdorf was rushed to Barnes Jewish Hospital where he later died.

Meeks was arrested a short time later. Prosecutors said Meeks confessed to killing Officer Langsdorf.