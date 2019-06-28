St. Louis Aquarium wants fans to help name rare blue lobster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The new Aquarium at Union Station is asking fans to name their rare blue lobster. The crustacean came to St. Louis as a gift after the Blues beat the Bruins for the Stanley Cup.

The owner of Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar on Cape Cod decided to gift a unique blue lobster to the new St. Louis Aquarium currently under construction inside Union Station. Last week that lobster landed in its new Midwest home.

The blue lobster is 11 inches long and weighs about 1.5 pounds. The lobster is estimated to be about 7 years old. They can live up to 100.

A lobster’s traditional green-brown coloration helps camouflage them on the ocean floor. Their color depends on the proteins their pigment binds with. And, like St. Louis, this particular lobster bleeds blue. Their blood contains hemocyanin, which contains copper.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station posted this update to their Facebook page:

NAME THE BLUE LOBSTER!

After spending a week with "Little Blue" we've come to know him quite well. Here are a few fun facts:

1) He is a male lobster.

2) He started from the bottom and now he's here.

3) He's majestic.

4) He enjoys the finer things in life.

5) He's blue.

6) We think he's about 7 years old.

It's time to give him an OFFICIAL NAME. We've compiled a list of the most popular options. Three choices:

"Love" this post to keep his name the same, LITTLE BLUE.

"Haha" this post for LOUIE THE LOBSTER.

"Wow" this post for LORD STANLEY THE LOBSTER.

Voting goes until Monday morning! Tell your friends!