ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Going to the movies could be an inexpensive summer activity for the whole family at Marcus Theatres.

Lexi Cobb, the Operations Manager at Marcus Ronnie's Cinema, is in the studio to talk about the Kids Dream Summer Film Series.

There will be special showings at discounted rates from now until August at specific Marcus locations.

