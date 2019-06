Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Travel Expert Julia Dimon joins us live from Quebec, Canada to talk about the adventures families can find there.

Dimon reccomends a cruise to Canada with the family as a summer getaway.

Adventurous excursions, museums, canoe rides and bike tours are some of the many exciting reasons to cruise to Canada according to Dimon.

For more information, visit: juliadimon.com