ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Muny has produced their first show in 20 years and you can see it from now through Wednesday, July 3 at 8:15p.m. nightly.

Alex Prakken is in the studio today performing a song from the show, 1776.

1776 is about the American Revolution and the nation's fight for independence.

For more information, visit: muny.org/1776-the-musical