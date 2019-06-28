ST. LOUIS - It's the Cardinals' home opener and Tim is going to the game -- or is he? Rain forces postponement of the game, forcing Tim to change his plans and experience the blessing of a wrecked schedule. Along the way, witness how a college volleyball team steps off the court to serve across the globe, and in the process in opens a door of service to their on-court rival. Hear how World Wide Technology Founder David Steward is taking time to serve others by sharing his experience and struggle, as well as the source of his strength and success. See how a local bank is committed to not being temporary and transactional, but reliable and relational in the community. Don't miss the major league blessings in this episode of The Thread, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.
The Thread: Rain Out!
-
The Thread: Stepping out of the zone
-
The Thread: The Healing Power of Relationship
-
The Thread: More Than A Meal
-
The Thread: Special delivery – Toys and joys
-
The Thread: Shamrocks without locks
-
-
The Thread: Hopping with hope
-
The Thread: Waking Up
-
The Thread: More Than A Meal
-
The Thread: Community rising
-
The Thread – Shamrocks Without Locks
-
-
The Thread: ‘Breakthrough’
-
The Thread: Breakthrough
-
The Thread: Banking on St. Louis