The Thread: Rain Out!

Posted 3:10 pm, June 28, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - It's the Cardinals' home opener and Tim is going to the game -- or is he? Rain forces postponement of the game, forcing Tim to change his plans and experience the blessing of a wrecked schedule. Along the way, witness how a college volleyball team steps off the court to serve across the globe, and in the process in opens a door of service to their on-court rival. Hear how World Wide Technology Founder David Steward is taking time to serve others by sharing his experience and struggle, as well as the source of his strength and success. See how a local bank is committed to not being temporary and transactional, but reliable and relational in the community. Don't miss the major league blessings in this episode of The Thread, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.

