Tim’s Travels: Ballpark Village to host USA Women’s World Cup watch party

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Ambush Pro Indoor Soccer Team and Ballpark Village are teaming up to host a watch party Friday for the USA Women's World Cup Quarterfinal match against France at 2:00 p.m.

The U.S. Women's World Cup Team, which features St. Louis native Becky Sauerbruun. The USA won the previous World Cup held in Canada in 2015, as well as the 1999 and 1991 titles.

Admission is free and the public. Doors at Ballpark Village open at 11:00 a.m.

