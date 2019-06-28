Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, June 29-30, 2019

St. Louis PrideFest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 29-30 Venue: Soldier’s Memorial Park, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 11:00am-7:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-6:00pm Admission: Free ($5 donation encouraged)

A weekend of fun, food, and diversity in downtown St. Louis. The parade will take place on Sunday at noon and runs down Market Street.

https://pridestl.org/pridefest

Tower Grove Pride

Date: Saturday, June 29 Venue: Tower Grove Park, south St. Louis, MO

Time: 12:00pm-8:00pm Admission: Free

Tower Grove Pride is a festival dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, allies, and the neighborhoods that we call home.

https://www.towergrovepride.com/

BBQ, Bikes & Blues -Canceled due to flood damage

Date: Saturday, June 29 Venue: Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, Alton, IL

http://www.riverfrontamphitheater.com/

Atomic Blues Festival

Date: Sunday, June 30 Venue: Broadway Oyster Bar, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 1:00pm-6:00pm Admission: $12.00

Performances by: Brian Curran, Bob Case School of Rock, National Blues Museum Jam Band, Mojo Universe, and more!

http://www.stlouisbluessociety.org/events

Bethalto's 150th Birthday

Date: Saturday, June 29 Venue: Central Park, Bethalto, IL

Parade: 11:00am – Party: Noon

Bethalto is turning 150 years old! It's time to celebrate. The parade begins at 11:00 at the corner of Roosevelt and Moreland Rd, continues to the Arboretum (Central St), and ends at Village Hall. The celebration continues in the park starting with the crowd joining together under the flag for some patriotic singing followed by food, music, crafts fair, fun & games, car show, and more.

https://www.facebook.com/BethaltoBirthday150/

Bethalto Fireworks

Date: Sunday, June 30 Venue: St. Louis Regional Airport, Bethalto, IL

Activities start at 5:00pm, Fireworks at approximately 9:15pm

Admission: Free

http://www.bethalto.com/index.cfm?page=7386&parent=3508

4th of July Dam Jam & Fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 29 Venue: Live Bands will be located at Shelter #2, Carlyle Lake, IL

Come and enjoy a full day of live music ending with a Fireworks display shot off from Point One and can be viewed by boat over beautiful Carlyle Lake or on the shore at the Dam West and Dam East Recreation Areas. Bring your coolers, lawn chairs, blankets and swim suits and enjoy the whole day.

http://carlylelake.com/4th-of-july-dam-jam/

Note: Independence Day Celebration in Arnold,MO canceled due to flooding

https://www.arnoldmo.org/event/independence-day-celebration/

Leclaire Lake Fishing Derby

Date: Saturday, June 29 Venue: Leclaire Lake Park, Edwardsville, IL

Time: 9:30am-Noon Cost: Free

All kids are invited to bring their fishing pole and bait to Leclaire Lake Park. This derby is designed for youth up to 15 years old, accompanied by an adult. Registration begins at 9:30am. From 10:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. a representative from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will start the day off right with a presentation on fishing safety along with some great tips on how to catch “The Big One.” Then it’s on to the fishing! Participants have an hour and a half to catch as many fish as they can.

https://www.cityofedwardsville.com/Calendar

Waterloo Optimist Club Tractor Pull

Date: Saturday, June 29 Venue: Monroe County Fairgrounds, Waterloo, IL

Time: 10:00am-6:00pm Admission: $5.00, 12 and under Free

Pulling action starts at 10:00am. Food and Drink will be available.

http://www.waterlooiloptimist.org/index.php

The Muny: 1776

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 29-30 Venue: The Muny, Forest Park

Time: 8:15pm Tickets: $15.00-$105.00

With the American Revolution underway, a nation’s independence is ready to be claimed. The three-time Tony Award-winning 1776 sets ablaze the historic signing of the Declaration of Independence and illuminates the personalities, passions and compromises that created a nation.

https://muny.org/101/

Circus Flora: “The Caper in Aisle 6” - Final weekend

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 29-30 Venue: Under the Big Top, 3401 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO

Saturday: 1p, 7p, Sunday: 1p, 5:30p Tickets: $10.00-$60.00

An ancient and powerful substance, long thought to be gone from the Earth, is found in the unlikeliest of places: aisle six of the local grocery store. What secrets does aisle six hold? Find out at St. Louis’ intimate one-ring circus.

https://circusflora.org/

Opera Theatre of Saint Louis - Final Weekend

Fire Shut Up In My Bones – Saturday 1:00pm

The Marriage of Figaro-Saturday 8:00pm

Rigoletto – Sunday 7:00pm

Tickets start at $25.00 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

The 2019 Festival Season includes Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro, Verdi’s Rigoletto, Monteverdi’s the Coronation of Poppea, and the Terence Blanchard, composer the Opera Theatre hit Champion, and Kasi Lemmons creation, Fire Shut Up In My Bones.

https://www.opera-stl.org/

Grand Center Theatre Crawl

Date: Saturday, June 29 (Friday also)

Explore new venues while enjoying short performances by more than twenty local theatre companies.

On site registration available during the Crawl at any of the three registration points: The Grandel Patio at Grand Ave and Grandel Square, Olive St and Theresa Ave., Strauss Park

http://www.grandcenter.org/grand-center-theatre-crawl-2/

Gateway Grizzlies Baseball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 29-30 Venue: GCS Ballpark, Sauget, IL

Saturday: 7:05pm Sunday: 6:05pm Tickets: $7.00-$12.00

vs. Southern Illinois Miners

http://www.gatewaygrizzlies.com/sports/bsb/2018-19/schedule

St. Louis Surge Basketball

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 29-30 Venue: Washington University Athletic Complex

Time: 3:05pm both days Tickets: $15.00 Adults, $10.00 – Students, FREE – Children 4 & Under

Saturday vs. Music City Icons, Sunday vs. Wisconsin Glo

https://www.stlsurgebasketball.com/calendar/2019-st-louis-surge-schedule/

Golf the Galleries: Artist-Designed Mini Golf

Date: Saturday & Sunday, June 30 – July 1 Venue: Sheldon Art Galleries, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10am-3pm (last tee time 2pm), Sunday: 11am-4pm (last tee time 3pm)

Cost: $10 adults / $6 children 12 and under - - Viewing the exhibit is free.

It’s back. “Golf the Galleries” is a playable, artist-designed, nine-hole mini golf installation. Designed to be family-friendly and accessible, the course combines