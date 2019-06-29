Cardinals’ Ozuna headed to IL with finger injury

Posted 6:09 pm, June 29, 2019, by

JUPITER, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 21: Marcell Ozuna #23 of the St. Louis Cardinals poses for a photo during photo days at Roger Dean Stadium on February 21, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Marcell Ozuna will be placed on the injured list after the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder injured the middle finger on his right hand when he dived back into first base while being picked off Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

Ozuna had X-rays at the ballpark. Asked if it was a fracture, manager Mike Schildt said: “We’re not committed to be able to say that at this point. Clearly it’s significant enough where he’s got to go on the IL.”

Ozuna is hitting .259 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs.

“It’s a dent for sure,” Schildt said. “He’s a guy who’s had an All-Star-caliber first half, for sure, in all facets of the game. … We’ve got to figure out a way to replace him.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.