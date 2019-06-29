Clean Sweep 2019 unites St. Louis for change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO. - Clean Sweep 2019 on Saturday, June 29, is poised to challenge St. Louis to take a deeper dive, and unite around the city's "Common Crisis."

Clean Sweep is a large scale, highly charged neighborhood clean-up initiative in which neighborhood residents, volunteers from throughout the region, City Departments, corporate partners and area construction companies work to address the physical conditions of neighborhoods.

Through this experience, residents feel a new sense of hope and the potential for neighborhood renewal. In 2018, multiple sites in five neighborhoods were converged upon by back hoes, bulldozers, chain saws, dumpsters and over 1,000 residents and volunteers.

The revitalization event provides the St. Louis Metropolitan Area with momentum for neighborhoods in need.

Clean Sweep demonstrates what is possible when many different people come together to make a difference.

In its 3rd year, Clean Sweep has a partnership between Better Family Life, Inc, The Regional Business Council, and some of the region's largest construction companies.

The clean up begins at 9a.m.

Over 500 volunteers are expected and over 10 buildings will be demolished. Organizer James Clark says this effort comes at time when St. Louis is struggling to address the "Human Capital Crisis" that many urban neighborhoods face.