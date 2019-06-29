Highway Patrol investigating accident near Goose Creek Lake in St. Francois County

Posted 11:20 pm, June 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23PM, June 29, 2019

NEAR FRENCH VILLAGE, MO – Around 9 pm Saturday night a pontoon boat filled with people overturned on a road in the Goose Creek Lake development in St. Francois County Missouri.  A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells Fox 2/News 11 that officers on the scene are investing an accident that involves 12 people on a pontoon boat that was being towed by pick-up truck when it overturned while making a turn on a road.

A sheriff’s deputy told Fox 2/News that 3 persons were injured, 2 with minor injuries and 1 person was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for evaluation.

An investigation is underway.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.