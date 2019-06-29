Highway Patrol investigating boating accident on Goose Creek Lake in St. Francois County

NEAR FRENCH VILLAGE, MO – Around 9 pm Saturday night a pontoon boat filled with people overturned on Goose Creek Lake in St. Francois County Missouri.  A spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol tells Fox 2/News 11 that officers on the scene are investing a boating accident that involves 12 people on a pontoon boat that was being towed by pick-up truck when it overturned.

Four individuals were brought to the shore unconscious. It’s unknown as to the extent of their injuries or additional injuries of the other person on the boat.

An investigation is underway.

