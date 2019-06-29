St. Louis runners compete in the ‘Macklind Mile’

Posted 11:55 am, June 29, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Macklind Mile, one of the country’s most competitive mile races, was held in south St. Louis Saturday morning.

There were 1,600 runners in the race and many of the runners are world class athletes.

FOX 2’s John Brown emceed the race that began at the corner of Macklind and Devonshire.

The winning woman was Julia Kohnen from St. Louis who ran the mile in 4 minutes and 40 seconds.

Kohnen is currently training for the next Olympic Games.

The winning man was Brice Pavey and he ran it in 4 minutes and 7 seconds.

For more information, visit: macklindmile.com

 

