Area residents’ line-up for hours to pay final respects to Officer Langsdorf

ST. LOUIS - The visitation for fallen North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf lasted several hours on Sunday and at times included a line wrapped around the Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary in south St. Louis. The extreme heat even led to tents going up to try and prevent anyone from waiting outside from overheating.

“I’m amazed,” said Nick Markay. He and his wife were among those who stood in line to offer their condolences. He said, “I mean people lined up for hours. It's inspiring.”

Langsdorf was shot and killed in the line of duty.

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder.

Chaplain Jane Jud-Almstedt is part of the Missouri EMS Funeral Response Team. She’s been part of funeral planning for other first responders. She believes Saturday’s show of support will go a long way.

“A lot of times families are just kind of in a fog. They have no idea what’s going on but later on they deeply, deeply respect it and they just absolutely love the fact that everyone is showing respect for their loved one.”

Backstoppers has been assisting Officer Langsdorf’s family. Donations can also be made through the First Community Credit Union.