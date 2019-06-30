× Governor Pritzker signs executive order for LGBTQ inclusivity in schools

CHICAGO, Il. – Before joining in the activities for the 49th annual Chicago Pride Parade, Governor JB Pritzker signed an executive order to ensure that schools in Illinois have the tools necessary to promote inclusivity for transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students.

“This executive order is one more step toward securing Illinois’ place as a leader in equality and hope,” said Governor Pritzker.

Executive Order 19-11 creates an Affirming and Inclusive Schools Task Force to examine best practices and then directs the Illinois State Board of Education on what steps to take to support transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students in schools.

ISBE wants to make schools more affirming and inclusive by promoting LGBTQ students’ rights in schools, providing resources supporting LGBTQ students and developing policies to improve access to all parts of their education.

The task force, comprised of 25 members appointed by the governor, will make recommendations to the governor’s office by January 1, 2020.