ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Zane Redfern, Founder of 'AtHomeWithZane,' will be sharing affordable and simple home décor ideas for summer, along with some home décor ideas for the July 4th Holiday, and how you can stretch your budget by using your 'holiday' décor seasonally.

You can visit the 'AtHomeWithZane' Youtube channel for more affordable home decorating and DIY ideas.

For more information, visit: athomewithzane.com