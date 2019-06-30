× Illinois State Police investigating fatal accident on I-24

MASSAC COUNTY, IL – The Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened on I-24 in Massac County Sunday afternoon around 12:40 pm. The accident killed 3 persons and injured six who were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Authorities says 13 individuals were in the 7 vehicles involved in the accident that occurred at milepost 37.

A 2007 Volvo semi tractor-trailer failed to slow down and struck a line of vehicles causing a chain reaction crash. Two of the drivers in the accident are from the St. Louis area: Chase Taylor, 36, Granite City, IL, and Matthew Beebe, 24, Saint Louis, MO

One passenger from the vehicles is 34-year-old Nicole Taylor of Granite City, IL. She was traveling with 2 children.

The names of victims killed in the accident are being withheld pending notifications of next-of-kin.

An investigation is ongoing.