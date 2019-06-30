Manhunt closes I-255 near Collinsville, avoid the area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - A manhunt shut down I-255 near I-64 in Collinsville Sunday morning. Police say that they are looking for a suspect.

Drivers should avoid the area. Viewers report multiple roads in the area are closed for the police investigation. The traffic interruption started before 7:30am.

It is not clear why police are searching for the suspect. FOX 2 is working to gather more information on this developing story. More details will be post here as they come into our newsroom.

