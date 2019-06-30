Manhunt closes I-255 near Collinsville, avoid the area

Posted 8:39 am, June 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:29AM, June 30, 2019

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - A manhunt shut down I-255 near I-64 in Collinsville Sunday morning.  Police say that they are looking for a suspect.

Drivers should avoid the area.  Viewers report multiple roads in the area are closed for the police investigation. The traffic interruption started before 7:30am.

It is not clear why police are searching for the suspect. FOX 2 is working to gather more information on this developing story. More details will be post here as they come into our newsroom.

Check our traffic page for the latest road closures.

Traffic is backed up in the area at around 8:45am Sunday

 

