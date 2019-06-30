Memorials being held for fallen officer Michael Langsdorf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Police departments and people in several local communities continue to honor fallen officer Michael Langsdorf.

The North County Cooperative police officer was shot and killed last Sunday. Now his friends and family are getting ready to say goodbye.

A police cruiser draped with black bunting is outside the North County Cooperative's Vinita Park precinct in memory of fallen officer Michael Langsdorf.

A person of interest is in custody in connection with the shooting death of the officer. The person is believed to have been in the car riding with Bonette Meeks the man police say confessed to shooting officer Langsdorf Sunday afternoon while he was trying to apprehend Meeks for writing a bad check at a Wellston food mart. Meeks is being held without bond.

Langsdorf leaves behind two children.

The Backstoppers provide financial help to families of fallen first responders and they are stepping up in the midst of this tragedy.

The family of the suspect Bonette Meeks issued a statement of condolences last night to the Langsdorf family, it reads:

"We are devastated that Michael Langsdorf's family has to endure such heartache. we know there are no words that can change the outcome of what has happened."

The visitation for fallen officer Michael Langsdorf will be Sunday from noon until 6p.m. at the Hoffmeister Colonial Funeral Home.

His funeral will be Monday at the Cathedral Basilica at 10a.m.

He will then be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery on Mckenzie Road.

Flags across Missouri will fly at half-staff to honor the fallen officer as the community remembers the difference Langsdorf made for the community.