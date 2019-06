Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - MetroLink trains are currently not operating between the North Hanley and St. Louis Lambert MetroLink Stations.

Busses are being used to shuttle riders between those stations until further notice due to damage to the overhead MetroLink wires.

Crews are working to make repairs, which could take several hours.

Riders should allow an extra 30 minutes for their trips.

Updates to come.