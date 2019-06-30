× Police investigating body found in Spanish Lake

SPANISH LAKE, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating a body found in the 12000 block of Bellefontaine Road in Spanish Lake. The body of a male was discovered Sunday afternoon on the property of an abandoned business.

County’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is heading up the investigation.

If anyone has information related to this investigation, you are urged to call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210, or you can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).