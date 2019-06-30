Pulse – Wesley Bell opens up about first 6 months as St. Louis County Prosecutor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — It’s been six months since Wesley Bell was sworn in as St. Louis County Prosecutor. During that time, Bell, the first African American to secure to position has established several new policies. Learn about the changes that have been made in the county prosecutor’s office and how they could impact you and your family. Also, learn about a new political training program designed to help candidates running for office.
Guests:
- Wesley Bell, St. Louis County Prosecutor
- Saad Amir, Executive Director Of Muslims For A Better America