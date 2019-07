Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He went from interim coach to legend. Craig Berube brings home the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues and he is cemented in St. Louis sports lore forever. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talks it over with the man they call Chief. Berube talks about bringing the Cup back to his hometown of Calahoo, Alberta, his reaction to the city's reaction to winning it all, and when he knew Jordan Binnington was special.