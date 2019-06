Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The X Ambassadors will have a meet and greet with the local Variety Kids charity Sunday before their concert.

Variety Kids visit us in the studio today to talk about their excitement surrounding this musical event.

The keyboardist in the band is blind and they have been supporting Variety for a few years now.

X Ambassadors is the Variety Band and their concert is at the pageant at 8p.m. Sunday night.

For more information about their concert, visit: thepageant.com