Washington University staff to get $15-an-hour minimum wage

June 30, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Officials with Washington University in St. Louis have announced that campus staff will be paid a $15-an-hour minimum wage by 2021.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the raise, which was pushed by campus employees’ union, affects close to 1,200 workers, but does not include working graduate students.

A $15 minimum wage across the region was one of the recommendations of the 2015 Forward through Ferguson report to address racial and economic inequality.

The university’s minimum wage will increase to $12.65 an hour on July 1 and to $13.80 an hour in July 2020 before hitting $15 an hour in July 2021.

Other schools, including Duke University in North Carolina and the University of Virginia, have also raised their minimum wage to $15 this year.

