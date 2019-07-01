× Florida couple arrested in Shiloh after being caught with stolen car

SHILOH, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Florida couple last week after the pair was caught behind the wheel of a stolen vehicle.

According to Jodie Nikolaisen, a spokesperson for the Shiloh Police Department, an officer was on patrol on Thursday, June 27 when he noticed a car traveling at a slow rate of speed on North Green Mount Road.

The officer became suspicious and checked the registration of the vehicle. The registration showed the car had been reported stolen out of Tennessee.

Nikolaisen said the officer conducted a traffic stop and checked the VIN number. Authorities determined the car had been stolen out of Florida. The driver and a passenger were taken into custody without incident.

The suspects, 29-year-old Kyle Moore and 19-year-old Vanessa Goodard, were both charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of a vehicle registration. They remain in custody at St. Clair County Jail on $60,000 bond apiece.