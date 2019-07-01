Former NFL WR Green-Beckham charged with pot possession

Posted 10:49 am, July 1, 2019, by

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 28: Dorial Green-Beckham #18 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball against Morgan Burnett #42 of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on November 28, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham has been charged with jumping out of a window with marijuana in his pocket as officers served a search warrant at a Missouri home late last year.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the misdemeanor marijuana possession and resisting arrest charges were filed Thursday. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Police say Green-Beckham was shocked with a stun gun and then arrested during the December raid in Springfield. Another man was the target of the search.

Green-Beckham previously was sentenced to 90 days in jail after a judge ruled that the arrest amounted to a probation violation in a 2017 driving while intoxicated case.

Green-Beckham played two years at Missouri and was a second-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and cut before the 2017 season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.