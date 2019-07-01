× Former NYPD officer indicted for murder in Treme

TREME, LA (WGNO) — A former New York City police officer has been indicted for fatally shooting a man outside of a Treme apartment building.

The shooting happened in March 2019, outside of the Saint Ann Square Apartments in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street.

The accused, 29-year-old Gerardo Bugallo-Beret, faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if found guilty of the murder charge.

Bugallo-Beret, a resident of the apartment building, told investigators that 29-year-old Tyrone Reese had threatened his verbally.

Bugallo-Beret claims he shot the victim in self-defense, but officers say Reese was unarmed when he was killed.

Reese suffered multiple multiple gunshot wounds.

Bugallo-Beret was arrested after waiting for police inside a vehicle in the parking lot, where the fatal shooting occurred.

From July 2014 – May 2016, Bugallo-Beret served as an NYPD officer.

He reportedly left the force shortly after being charged with misdemeanor assault after a reported fight with a bouncer at a Greenwich Village bar.

He has no previous arrest record in Orleans Parish.