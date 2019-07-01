Former NYPD officer indicted for murder in Treme

Posted 10:01 am, July 1, 2019, by

**Embargo: New Orleans, LA** A former New York City police officer has been indicted for fatally shooting a man outside of a Treme apartment building.

TREME, LA (WGNO) — A former New York City police officer has been indicted for fatally shooting a man outside of a Treme apartment building.

The shooting happened in March 2019, outside of the Saint Ann Square Apartments in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street.

The accused, 29-year-old Gerardo Bugallo-Beret, faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if found guilty of the murder charge.

Bugallo-Beret, a resident of the apartment building, told investigators that 29-year-old Tyrone Reese had threatened his verbally.

Bugallo-Beret claims he shot the victim in self-defense, but officers say Reese was unarmed when he was killed.

Reese suffered multiple multiple gunshot wounds.

Bugallo-Beret was arrested after waiting for police inside a vehicle in the parking lot, where the fatal shooting occurred.

From July 2014 – May 2016, Bugallo-Beret served as an NYPD officer.

He reportedly left the force shortly after being charged with misdemeanor assault after a reported fight with a bouncer at a Greenwich Village bar.

He has no previous arrest record in Orleans Parish.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.