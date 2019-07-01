Man shares experience being trapped in elevator at St. Louis City Hall, city apologizes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo - The City of St. Louis is apologizing to a man who said he got trapped in an elevator at city hall and said he had no way to call for help. Javad Khazaeli said the emergency phone inside the elevator was broken. A spokesman with the city said they are investigating why the phone function failed and have closed the elevator in the time being.

Khazaeli said he and another man were stuck in the hot elevator and had no cell phone service.

When he tried to make a call on the emergency phone it said: "telephone activated, no emergency numbers." Khazaeli said he and the other man pressed the alarm button over and over again since the emergency phone would not work. He said eventually they pried the inner door open and screamed for help. Shortly after, he said the fire department arrived on scene to rescue them.

Khazaeli said the president of the Board of Public Services for the city personally called him and apologized for the incident.

After another 10 minutes, people start working on the elevator. We are finally freed. Covered in sweat but freed. Seeing the firefighters was a huge relief. 12/ pic.twitter.com/RieRm1HPsM — Javad Khazaeli (@javadesq) July 1, 2019

Eventually, we got the inner door open. Eddie understood the mechanism and we eventually got the outer door open. Through an 18 inch gap Eddie began yelling at the top of his lungs. But seriously, no one came. We could see office on the second floor. 9/ pic.twitter.com/pgFdPb7sJ0 — Javad Khazaeli (@javadesq) July 1, 2019

With the confidence of a person wearing white pants at a popsicle eating contest, I pushed the button. RING. RING. RING. "NO EMERGENCY NUMBERS" It was EFFING DISCONNECTED. 7/ pic.twitter.com/J8zctxhdqC — Javad Khazaeli (@javadesq) July 1, 2019

Then all of a sound a big boom. Elevator jerks and stops. That was OK. We were calm. We hit all the buttons and when that didn't work, we pushed the alarm button. 4/ pic.twitter.com/dSlZrGSp8u — Javad Khazaeli (@javadesq) July 1, 2019

I got in the elevator with my soon to be best friend Eddie. He was going to the 3rd Floor to file some building plans. This is a pic of us 5 minutes into our journey. 3/ pic.twitter.com/CRs9kQgAkS — Javad Khazaeli (@javadesq) July 1, 2019