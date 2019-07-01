Man shares experience being trapped in elevator at St. Louis City Hall, city apologizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo - The City of St. Louis is apologizing to a man who said he got trapped in an elevator at city hall and said he had no way to call for help. Javad Khazaeli said the emergency phone inside the elevator was broken. A spokesman with the city said they are investigating why the phone function failed and have closed the elevator in the time being.
Khazaeli said he and another man were stuck in the hot elevator and had no cell phone service.
When he tried to make a call on the emergency phone it said: "telephone activated, no emergency numbers." Khazaeli said he and the other man pressed the alarm button over and over again since the emergency phone would not work. He said eventually they pried the inner door open and screamed for help. Shortly after, he said the fire department arrived on scene to rescue them.
Khazaeli said the president of the Board of Public Services for the city personally called him and apologized for the incident.