Missing Winfield woman last seen Friday before a float trip

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman. A Facebook post by the Winfield Police Department says that Erika Mills has not been seen or heard from by her family since Friday. They reported her missing Sunday.

It appears that Mills just graduated from the Pike-Lincoln Technical Center’s practical nursing program. Police say that she was going to Salem, Missouri for a float trip.

If you have any information call the Winfield Police Department at 636-668-8100 ext 400.