× Mississippi river smashes record for consecutive days at flood stage

ST. LOUIS – The Mississippi River has broken the record at St. Louis for the number of days above flood stage.

The Mississippi River at St. Louis has been at or above flood stage for 107 consecutive days, topping the previous record of 104 days set during the Great Flood of 1993. The record was confirmed Monday by the Army Corps of Engineers and the National Weather Service.

The river rose above flood stage, which is 30 feet in St. Louis on March 16th and has been above 30 feet ever since. It crested at 45.93 feet on June 8th. This was the highest crest since the record-setting 49.53 feet crest August 1st, 1993.