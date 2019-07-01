Missouri Supreme Court sets new law on arrest warrants, bail conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There are some major changes coming to Missouri law, and these changes may cause a lot of questions and confusion.

Beginning July 1 arrest warrants and monetary bail for felony crimes will be limited statewide under a new Missouri Supreme Court ruling. This new ruling orders lower courts, such as Lincoln County Circuit Court, to use the least restrictive holding methods for all those accused of committing a crime.

For example, replacing cash bonds associated with felonies with a summons and a court date. The ruling anticipates criminals will show up for court in place of incarceration for court.

St. Louis Attorney Chet Pleban explains the new Missouri Supreme Court ruling how will this affect you.