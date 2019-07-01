× Missouri Treasurer reminds residents to check new website for unclaimed property

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced Monday that his office has returned more than $45 million in unclaimed property in the recent fiscal year.

Most unclaimed property consists of cash from bank accounts, stocks, bonds, and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. It can also include uncollected insurance policy proceeds, government refunds, and more.

Fitzpatrick’s office is encouraging all Missourians to visit the website ShowMeMoney.com to check to see if you are entitled to unclaimed property.