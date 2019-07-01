Fatal multi-vehicle crash on US 67 closes Clark Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALTON - US-67 southbound is closed north of Lindbergh near Clark Bridge due to a fatal multi-vehicle collision Monday.

Emergency crews arrived on scene around 6:30 a.m.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where a black SUV was seen on top of the guardrail. According to Missouri Highway State Patrol, a vehicle was traveling northbound on US 67 and struck two vehicles. Additional circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.

According to officials, traffic will not be able to enter Missouri from Illions across the Clark Bridge at least until 10:30 a.m.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.

The Southbound lanes of the Clark Bridge (going into MO) will be CLOSED for 3-4 hours due a traffic crash investigation on US-67 by Missouri law enforcement. Plan an alternate route. When it has reopened we will let you know. — Alton Police Dept (@AltonILPolice) July 1, 2019

We are assisting with a significant vehicle accident near Lewis & Clark Blvd and N Highway 67. Traffic will not be able to enter MO from IL across the Clark Bridge. pic.twitter.com/4UsRtFYM69 — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) July 1, 2019

NB and SB US 67 closed near the Missouri River due to this very serious multi vehicle crash @fox2now #stltraffic pic.twitter.com/PBt8b1eZQA — Monica Adams (@MonicaonFOX) July 1, 2019

ACCIDENT

US 67 NB PAST LINDBERGH BLVD

LEFT LANE CLOSED

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 7:41 AM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) July 1, 2019