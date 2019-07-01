Multiple agencies and volunteers aid flood victims start the process of recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINFIELD, MO - The flood waters have dropped in Winfield. But the problems they caused are now being revealed. Flood victims were being offered help and after another all day long in Winfield.

At the local high school, more than 20 state agencies and charities set up shop to help folks get their lives back in order. The sadness flood victims have been feeling has been powerful. Ellen Spires is a volunteer with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief. She described one woman who was there for assistance, she sat here and cried the whole time, she couldn’t talk to me it was so bad.”

Volunteers with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief go into damaged homes and remove moldy drywall, wet carpets and ruined furniture. Spires said, “We’re right on the front lines.”

The goal of organizers was to make sure people had a recovery plan in place when they left the high school. Bill Brent is a spokesman with the American Red Cross, “I had one lady tell me the other day everything I needed to know do and I couldn’t have done it without being here.” He added, “It’s absolutely critical to their recovery.”

Flood victims were very grateful, “They’re a gift from God, yep,” said Michelle Wamble. Keith Abernathy added, “It’s amazing how people can help people in need,”

The volunteers come from across the country, they may not get paid but they take away something even more worthwhile, the joy of helping someone who’s at what may be the lowest point in their lives. Ellen Spires said, “I feel that God has called me into this ministry to help those that are hurting.”

They gave assistance to more than 100 families on Monday. Tuesday is the last day for the help center. If you missed out call the American Red Cross office closest to you, they can help you begin your recovery.