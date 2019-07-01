Pet of the Week: Wade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Wade is a 5-year-old old terrier mix who's available for adoption at the Metro East Humane Society.

Wade is a sweet dog who just wants to be a couch potato. He walks well on a leash and loves treats. He does his best to keep his kennel clean and would do well in any home.

You can visit Wade at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.